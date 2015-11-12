Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (Northumberland South)

Unit 30, Apex Business Village, Annitsford, Cramlington,
NE23 7BF
0191 250 2244

Local authority

  • Northumberland

Who runs this service

  • WA & S Associates Ltd

Registered manager

Susan Fender

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
