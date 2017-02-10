Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care Reading and Wokingham

Beacontree Plaza, Gillette Way, Reading,
RG2 0BS
0118 986 3552
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Reading

Who runs this service

  • TM Care Limited

Registered manager

Joanna McCluskey

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017