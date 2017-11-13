Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (Reading, Wokingham, Windsor, Maidenhead, Bracknell)

Centrum House, Headley Road, Woodley, Reading,
RG5 4JB
0118 986 3552
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wokingham

Who runs this service

  • TM Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
