Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (Scarborough & Bridlington)

Cayley Court, Hopper Hill Road, Eastfield Business Park, Scarborough,
YO11 3YJ
01723 588004
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/scarborough

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Lydiam Limited

Registered manager

Ruth Collin

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
