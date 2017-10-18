Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (South Bucks, South Wycombe and Slough)

31 Summers Road, Burnham, Slough,
SL1 7EP
01628 605797
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/southbucks

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Birch Assist Limited

Registered manager

Nicola Beadle

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
