Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care South Somerset

Vincent Chambers, 25-26 Market Street, Yeovil,
BA20 1HZ
01935 584184
www.bluebirdcare.com

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Kore Associates Limited

Registered manager

Janet Mearing

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
