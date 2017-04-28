Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (Tonbridge & Tunbridge Wells)

Office 23 a/b, Pipers Business Centre, 220 Vale Road, Tonbridge,
TN9 1SP
01732 373024
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Ampi Limited

Registered manager

Claire Stanley

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
