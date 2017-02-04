Borovere is located in the historic market town of Alton, Hampshire and is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not for profit charitable organisation. Set in landscaped gardens, Borovere provides the perfect mix of a tranquil location and easy access to all the amenities of the nearby town centre. The mostly en-suite bedrooms are bright and airy and residents are encouraged to bring in personal items such as pictures, ornaments and small items of furniture. All residents'__ views, choices and preferences contribute to the daily running of their home. A regular programme of activities is organised with fun and engaging pursuits provided daily.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.