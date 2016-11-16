Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Bowersdale Resource Centre

Crescent Road, Seaforth, Liverpool,
L21 4LJ
0151 257 6370

Local authority

  • Sefton

Who runs this service

  • Expect Ltd

Registered manager

Ann Mockler

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
