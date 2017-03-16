Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Bradford Home Support

Cottingley Cornerstones, 5 Cannon Pinnington Mews, Cottingley Bingley,
BD16 1AQ
01274 435400

Local authority

  • Bradford

Who runs this service

  • City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Registered manager

Patricia Cole

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
