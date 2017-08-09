Brandon House is a large, specially converted home offering nursing and dementia care in Coventry, close to the M6 and with Coventry train station a short distance away. Residents have a choice of lounge areas with scenic views of the gardens, which are also overlooked by some of the bedrooms. Garden enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good. There's also an open and secure patio area. A mobile hairdresser visits, as well as chiropody and alternative therapy providers, and there is a GP service. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Activities organised include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainers, music therapy, school performances, animal therapy and themed cuisine events.

