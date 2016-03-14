Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Brandon Trust Supported Living - Wiltshire

Unit 7, Kestrel House, 7 Mill Street, Trowbridge,
BA14 8BE
01225 761146
www.brandontrust.org

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • The Brandon Trust

Registered manager

Sarah Thornell

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
