Residential care home

Breme Residential Care Home

Breme, 46 Providence Road, Bromsgrove,
B61 8EF
01527 571320
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-worcestershire/breme-residential-care-home

About Breme Residential Care Home

With welcoming lounges with fireplaces, en-suite bedrooms and landscaped gardens, Breme has a home from home feel. Residents are welcome to bring personal ornaments and small items of furniture to make their rooms their own. With several lounges and quiet rooms, there are plenty of places for residents to relax with loved ones and friends, who can pop in anytime. In the dining rooms residents enjoy home-cooked meals prepared by the home's catering team, as well as the freshly baked cakes, which are served every afternoon. The activities leader organises activities for the residents, with everything from visiting school children and animal therapy to baking, arts and crafts and live musical entertainment. Breme also has a hairdressing salon as well as lovely sensory gardens.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Property (1) Limited

Registered manager

Rebecca Rudge

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
