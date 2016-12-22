Brendoncare is a registered charity, dedicated to improving the quality of life for older people through their ten care homes and around 90 friendship and wellbeing clubs. Brendoncare Froxfield provides nursing care for 44 residents including a safe environment for 11 people living with dementia. Froxfield provides a home where older people can be helped to live as independently as possible and where the emphasis is on quality and enjoyment of life.

