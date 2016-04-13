Brendoncare is a registered charity, dedicated to improving the quality of life for older people through their ten care homes and around 90 friendship and wellbeing clubs. Brendoncare Knightwood is a close care centre with 30 two-bedroom apartments and seven bungalows, allowing older people to live in their own homes with comprehensive care and support services always on hand. Dame Sheila Court, a new 20-bedroom residential and respite home is now open at Brendoncare Knightwood, offering personalised care and home from home living.

