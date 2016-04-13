Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Brendoncare Knightwood

Shannon Way, Chandlers Ford, Eastleigh,
SO53 4TL
023 8024 7000
www.brendoncare.org.uk

About Brendoncare Knightwood

Brendoncare is a registered charity, dedicated to improving the quality of life for older people through their ten care homes and around 90 friendship and wellbeing clubs. Brendoncare Knightwood is a close care centre with 30 two-bedroom apartments and seven bungalows, allowing older people to live in their own homes with comprehensive care and support services always on hand. Dame Sheila Court, a new 20-bedroom residential and respite home is now open at Brendoncare Knightwood, offering personalised care and home from home living.

Accommodation

  • 20Residents
  • 20Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Brendoncare Foundation(The)

Registered manager

Carol Mayers

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

