Nursing home

Brendoncare Park Road

Park Road, Winchester,
SO23 7BE
01962 869287
www.brendoncare.org.uk

About Brendoncare Park Road

Brendoncare is a registered charity, dedicated to improving the quality of life for older people through their ten care homes and around 90 friendship and wellbeing clubs. Brendoncare Park Road provides residential and nursing care for 40 residents in Winchester, enabling older people to live independent, happy and fulfilling lives.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 26Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 14Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Brendoncare Foundation(The)

Registered manager

Hilary Mitchell

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
