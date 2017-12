About Brendoncare Stildon Mews

Brendoncare is a registered charity, dedicated to improving the quality of life for older people through their ten care homes and around 90 friendship and wellbeing clubs. Brendoncare Stildon is a purpose-built care home providing nursing care for 32 older people, 11 close care apartments and a small day care centre for local people living with dementia. Stildon has been specifically designed to enable older people to live independent, happy and fulfilling lives.