Domiciliary care

Briarcare Recruitment Agency Ltd

38 Inca Business Park, Melford Road, Acton,
CO10 0BB

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Briarcare Recruitment Agency Ltd

Registered manager

James Cuckow

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
