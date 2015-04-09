Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Bridge House

Bridge House, 313 Chester Road, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port,
CH66 3RF
0151 348 0227
www.1stenable.co.uk

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • 1st Enable Ltd

Registered manager

Catherine Ryan

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017