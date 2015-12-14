Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Bridge-it Options Ltd

Sybil's Place, Ashford Hill, Thatcham,
RG19 8BG
0118 981 0138
www.bridge-it-options.org

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Bridge-it Options Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
