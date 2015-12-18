Bridgewater Park is situated in Scunthorpe near to the A18. The home offers varied services including residential care, nursing care, dementia care, day care and end of life care. The home is also able to take both permanent and respite residents. There are daily activities, which can be enjoyed in the comfort of our spacious lounges and pleasant gardens which feature raised beds to allow maximum access for all residents. The home is wheelchair friendly and is only on ground level. Bridgewater Park offers high quality dining in light and airy dining rooms and a personal laundry service.

