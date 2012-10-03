Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Brindleys Quality Care Limited

32 Handsworth Wood Road, Birmingham,
B20 2DS
07818 400608
www.brindleyqualitycare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Brindleys Quality Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017