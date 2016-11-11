Broadlands offers hotel style accommodation and is situated in Lowestoft on the Norfolk Broads. The home is owned and operated by Greensleeves Care, a not for profit charitable. Staff provide care to meet individual residents' requirements and receive on-going training in all aspects of care. Accommodation is provided in en suite bedrooms. The home's restaurant has exceptional views across the Broads and a delicious menu. The grounds have been adapted to provide easy wheelchair access enabling residents to simply sit and enjoy the beautiful scenery or indulge in a spot of gardening in one of the many raised flower and vegetable beds. The care home offers trips and excursions on a regular basis in their own transport and according to residents' wishes.

