Domiciliary care

Bromley Mind - Mindcare

20B Hayne Road, Beckenham,
BR3 4HY
01689 811222
www.mindcare.org.uk/bromley-services/dementia-support-at-home

Local authority

  • Bromley

Who runs this service

  • Bromley and Lewisham Mind Limited

Registered manager

Shirley Burrows

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
