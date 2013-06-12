Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Brook House

Brook House, Tye Green Village, Harlow,
CM18 6QZ
0800 001 6631
www.larkcareservicesltd.co.uk

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Lark Care Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017