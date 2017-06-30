Situated next to Brookdale Park in Newton Heath, Manchester, Brookdale View is a purpose-built home offering nursing and residential care, and is reached from the A62.There_s a GP service, library service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services, a smoking area, and there are drinks-making facilities for visitors. All bedrooms are en suite and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points, a nurse call system, and telephone point. Some rooms have views across the garden. Organised activities include professional entertainers, arts and crafts, exercise, gardening, quizzes and church services. A lawned garden has views over the park and bowling green, and there_s an open patio area.

