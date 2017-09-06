Brooklands is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and end of life care, plus care for young people with disabilities, in a quiet residential area of Grimsby near the A46. All bedrooms are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist, library service, a smoking area and a garden room to enjoy the garden, which also has a raised fish pond. The home has a minibus that is used for outings to a local pub for lunch, park, museum, seaside, shopping trips and mystery tours. Other activities include themed cuisine events, baking, quizzes, animal visits and musical events.

