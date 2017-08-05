Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Brooks Care and Nursing Services Ltd

Gallies Yard, Russell Gardens, Wickford,
SS11 8QG
01702 526797

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Brooks Care and Nursing Services Limited

Registered manager

Linda Reade

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
