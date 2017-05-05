Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Buckinghamshire Reablement Service

Wycombe Area Office, Easton Street, High Wycombe,
HP11 1NH
0300 777 1001
www.buckscc.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Buckinghamshire County Council

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
