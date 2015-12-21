Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Burlington Home Care

Lancaster House, Lancaster Road, Carnaby, Bridlington,
YO15 3QY
01262 609865
www.burlingtoncare.com

Local authority

  • East Riding of Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Burlington Care Limited

Registered manager

Mark Brigham

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017