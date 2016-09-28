Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Burney House, Office K

11-17 Fowler Road, Hainault Business Park, Ilford,
IG6 3UJ
020 8617 8113
www.safehandsliveincare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Redbridge

Who runs this service

  • Safehands Live In Care Ltd

Registered manager

Jane Zinyemba

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
