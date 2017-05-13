Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Burnworthy House

South Street, South Petherton,
TA13 5AD
01460 240116
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Burnworthy House

Burnworthy House is a purpose-built home located in South Petherton, a peaceful village in the heart of outstanding countryside, yet within easy reach of the A303. Set in large gardens with seating and a summerhouse, Burnworthy House is a peaceful and welcoming place, with friendly and well-trained, experienced staff. All the bedrooms are fully furnished but residents are welcome to personalise their rooms by adding their own possessions. All bedrooms also have a nurse call system, vanity unit and access to the lift. Burnworthy House has two well-appointed dining rooms, together with a number of relaxing lounge areas which overlook the grounds. Activities co-ordinators organise a variety of activities for residents, ranging from arts and crafts, to music and quizzes. The home also has strong connections with local schools, who visit regularly to entertain and play games with residents.

Accommodation

  • 37Residents
  • 18Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 19Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Jacqueline Howells

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
