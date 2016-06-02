Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Burrowbeck Community Care

The Mallards, Burrowbeck Grange, Scotforth Road, Lancaster,
LA1 4XN
01524 846308
www.active-pathways.com

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Active Pathways Limited

Registered manager

Joanne Tyson

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017