Domiciliary care

Butterflies In Hampshire

62-63 Basepoint, Premier Way, Abbey Industrial Park, Romsey,
SO51 9AQ
023 8001 5109
www.butterflieshomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Butterflies Home Care Ltd

Registered manager

Lindsay Corkish

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
