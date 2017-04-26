Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Callands Care Home

Callands Road, Callands, Warrington,
WA5 9TS
01925 244233
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/callands

About Callands Care Home

Callands is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care as well as specialist care for adults with physical disabilities in Warrington, easily accessible from the M62. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. Residents can pursue hobbies and interests in an entertainment room and bar area, a quiet room, or in the computer room. There are regular visits from a mobile hairdresser, chiropodist and alternative therapists, and the home has a GP service. Organised activities include professional entertainment, arts and crafts, gardening, baking, animal therapy and outings in the home_s minibus. Residents enjoy mature gardens which are often visited by local wildlife, and there is a secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 120Residents
  • 120Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Warrington

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Kim Dean

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
