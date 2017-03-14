Calway House is situated in a quiet residential area just a mile from the centre of Taunton, a town with varied shopping and leisure amenities. There is a dedicated area within Calway House that provides safety and security for residents living with dementia. As an established home which has been completely rebuilt as a larger, modern building, Calway House is designed in groups of 15 rooms. Each group has its own lounge and dining facilities to offer a homely, intimate atmosphere in a convenient location. The accommodation is furnished to a high standard and consists of spacious single rooms, all with en suite shower rooms and toilets. Ground-floor rooms have patio doors giving direct access to private patio areas and shared landscaped gardens. Activities co-ordinators arrange a variety of activities for residents ranging from arts and crafts, to music and a popular gardening club.

