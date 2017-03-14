Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Calway House

Calway Road, Taunton,
TA1 3EQ
01823 333283
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Calway House

Calway House is situated in a quiet residential area just a mile from the centre of Taunton, a town with varied shopping and leisure amenities. There is a dedicated area within Calway House that provides safety and security for residents living with dementia. As an established home which has been completely rebuilt as a larger, modern building, Calway House is designed in groups of 15 rooms. Each group has its own lounge and dining facilities to offer a homely, intimate atmosphere in a convenient location. The accommodation is furnished to a high standard and consists of spacious single rooms, all with en suite shower rooms and toilets. Ground-floor rooms have patio doors giving direct access to private patio areas and shared landscaped gardens. Activities co-ordinators arrange a variety of activities for residents ranging from arts and crafts, to music and a popular gardening club.

Accommodation

  • 83Residents
  • 83Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Doreen Paisley

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
