Domiciliary care

Cambridgeshire County Council - 8b Wagstaff Close Cambridge

8b Wagstaff Close, Cambridge,
CB4 2PS
01223 426368

Local authority

  • Cambridgeshire

Who runs this service

  • Cambridgeshire County Council

Registered manager

Andrew Jones

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
