Domiciliary care

Camden Chinese Community Centre

9 Tavistock Place, London,
WC1H 9SN
020 7388 8883
www.camdenccc.co.uk

Local authority

  • Camden

Who runs this service

  • Camden Chinese Community Centre

Registered manager

Sum Nang Hau

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
