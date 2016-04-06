Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Camphill St Albans

76 Sandridge Road, St Albans,
AL1 4AR
01727 811228
www.cvt.org.uk

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Camphill Village Trust Limited(The)

Registered manager

Eamonn Cummings

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
