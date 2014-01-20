Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Capital Care Services

18 Raven Road, London,
E18 1HB
020 8801 2929
www.capitalcareservices.com

Local authority

  • Redbridge

Who runs this service

  • Capital Care Services (UK) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
