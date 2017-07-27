Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Care 4 All Limited

Suite 4, Chaucer House, 134 Biscot Road, Luton,
LU3 1AX
01582 457740
www.care4alltd.com

Local authority

  • Luton

Who runs this service

  • Care 4 All Ltd

Registered manager

Hoda Farah

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
