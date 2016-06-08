Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Care and Respite Support Services

The George Howard Centre, Lickers Lane, Whiston,
L35 3SR
0151 289 2761
www.carss.org.uk

Local authority

  • Knowsley

Who runs this service

  • Caring Connections Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
