Domiciliary care

Care Assurred Limited

Bearly House, 67 Liverpool Road, St Helens,
WA10 1PQ
01744 615054

Local authority

  • St Helens

Who runs this service

  • Care Assured Limited

Registered manager

Denise Cunliffe

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
