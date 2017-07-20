Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Care At Home - Berkshire

Trinity Court, Molly Millars Lane, Wokingham,
RG41 2PY
0118 977 8600
www.optalis.org

Local authority

  • Wokingham

Who runs this service

  • Optalis Limited

Registered manager

Manuel Vieira

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
