Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Care at Home Reablement Service

2nd Floor, Former Westgate College, West Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne,
NE4 9LU
0191 278 2898
www.newcastle.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Newcastle upon Tyne

Who runs this service

  • Newcastle-upon-Tyne City Council

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017