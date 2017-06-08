Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Care Avenues Limited

1325 Stratford Road, Hall Green, Birmingham,
B28 9HH
0121 455 8008
www.careavenues.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Care Avenues Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
