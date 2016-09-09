Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Care By Us Limited

Millars Three, Southmill Road, Bishops Stortford,
CM23 3DH
01279 755875
www.carebyus.com

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Care By Us Ltd

Registered manager

Alison Horne

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
