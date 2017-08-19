Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Care Compassion Limited

Suite 67, 6th Floor, First Central 200, 2 Lakeside Drive, Park Royal, London,
NW10 7FQ
020 3949 9525

Local authority

  • Brent

Who runs this service

  • Care Compassion Limited

Registered manager

Sherlyne Howell

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
