Domiciliary care

Care Concern (Homecare) Limited

Building 3 Chiswick Business Park, 566 Chiswick High Road, Chiswick,
W4 5YA
020 8899 6123
www.careconcern.org.uk

Local authority

  • Hounslow

Who runs this service

  • Care Concern (Homecare) Limited

Registered manager

Bernadette Kendall

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
