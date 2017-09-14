Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Care Connect - Stockton

Gloucester House, 72 Church Road, Stockton On Tees,
TS18 1TW
01642 061054
www.carec0nnect.com

Local authority

  • Stockton-on-Tees

Who runs this service

  • KD Fishlake Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
